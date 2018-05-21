LAS VEGAS (AP) — The two top Democratic candidates for governor in Nevada are set to debate in a one-hour live broadcast in Las Vegas.
Chris Giunchigliani (joon-kihl-ee-AHN’-ee) and Steve Sisolak (SIHS’-oh-lahk) are Clark County commissioners vying to make it through the June 12 statewide party primary.
The winner is expected to face a Republican choice to replace term-limited GOP Gov. Brian Sandoval in November.
Giunchigliani goes by “Chris G.” She’s a former teacher who casts herself as more progressive than Sisolak.
Sisolak was highly visible as commission chairman after the Las Vegas Strip shooting last year.
They’re likely to clash over gun control and the Raiders stadium deal that Sisolak supports and Giunchigliani opposes.
They also differ on a developer’s plan for 5,000 homes near scenic Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area outside Las Vegas.