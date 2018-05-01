MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Voters in Tennessee’s largest county are deciding which Republican and Democrat will compete for the position of mayor.
Shelby County voters went to the polls Tuesday in the primary election in the race to replace outgoing Mayor Mark Luttrell, a Republican. Three Republicans and two Democrats are vying to represent their party in the Aug. 2 general election.
Among Democrats, former County Commissioner and county Democratic Party chairman Sidney Chism takes on state Sen. Lee Harris, who also has served on the Memphis City Council.
Those seeking the GOP slot in the race are Trustee David Lenoir, Juvenile Court Clerk Joy Touliatos and County Commissioner Terry Roland.
With about 930,000 people, Shelby County, which includes Memphis, is the state’s largest county by population.
Polls close at 7 p.m.