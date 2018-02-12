BALTIMORE (AP) — A bill introduced by two Maryland delegates seeks to roll back how much beer small breweries in the state can serve in their taprooms while allowing larger facilities to maintain existing limits.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that Maryland Dels. Talmadge Branch and Dereck Davis introduced House Bill 1052.

The bill calls for reducing annual limits from the existing 2,000 barrels to 500 barrels at small breweries while allowing larger facilities to continue to sell 2,000 barrels of beer.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot immediately opposed the bill. Franchot said his bill and the one introduced by Branch and Davis will be heard on the same day in Annapolis — Feb. 23.

