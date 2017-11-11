MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two deer found with chronic wasting disease at a Waupaca County hunting range came from a Mineral Point farm, which has now been quarantined, according to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that state veterinarian Paul McGraw announced that the two 4-year-old bucks came from a breeding farm that has 110 white-tailed deer. The deer had been moved to the ranch in September and showed no signs of the disease.
Both of the bucks were tested for chronic wasting disease after they died; one was killed by a hunter and the other euthanized after injury.
The hunting ranch is quarantined but still open because properly handled dead animals leaving the premises do not pose a risk of spreading the disease.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams were ruptured along with Richard Sherman’s Achilles WATCH
- Should NFL end Thursday Night Football? What the national media are saying about Seahawks' costly win in Arizona
- China’s real-estate agents explain why they love Seattle and if they think foreign homebuying will keep surging
___
Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj