SHADY COVE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say they’re seeking information about two deer in southern Oregon who were found with arrows caught shot through their bodies.
The animals were found in the wild Friday near Shady Cove, one with an arrow embedded through its head and the other close to its neck.
Fish and Wildlife workers tried to tranquilize the deer to remove the arrows but were unable to capture them.
Authorities say the injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, as the animals are able to eat and walk.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Missing Oregon trucker emerges from wilderness after 4 days
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
A reward is being offered by the Oregon Hunters Association for information about the attackers.