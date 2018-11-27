Share story

By
The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies found two decomposing bodies inside a Florida home along with a handwritten note warning of hazardous chemicals.

News outlets report deputies and fire rescue officials were called to the neighborhood nearly Orlando on Monday after a neighbor complained of a suspicious smell.

Investigators didn’t find any chemicals in the home. Deputies said the bodies were in a bedroom.

Neighbors told news outlets that a woman and her autistic son lived in the home. But Orange County Sheriff’s Commander Bill Armstrong said the bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Associated Press