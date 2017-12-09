WESTON, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities have taken a person into custody following the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered inside a residence by deputies responding to reports of a shooting.
KOAA-TV reports that Las Animas County sheriff’s deputies apprehended a man outside the residence following Friday’s shooting in Weston, a small town about 10 miles north of the Colorado-New Mexico border.
The unidentified suspect was being held on first degree murder charges. Names of the victims were not immediately released and deputies have not said how they died.
The cause of death was expected to be determined by an autopsy in coming days.

Information from: KOAA-TV, http://www.koaa.com