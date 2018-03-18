ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two people are dead and several others injured after a violent Saturday in St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports that four of the shootings occurred in north St. Louis, two on the city’s south side. Victims’ names have not been released.

A 23-year-old man was killed just before 5 p.m. in north St. Louis. Police say the victim was shot in the neck. A suspect is in custody.

Later Saturday, a 30-year-old man was fatally shot in south St. Louis. No arrests have been made in that shooting.

A 16-year-old boy shot in the neck is among those injured. A man and woman were both shot during a robbery attempt. A 35-year-old woman was shot in the head in north St. Louis. Condition reports on those victims were not immediately available.

Information from: KMOV-TV, http://www.kmov.com