DENVER (AP) — Two people are dead in skiing and snowboarding accidents in Colorado.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says a skier collided with a tree at Keystone Resort on Sunday. The skier, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead.

Later in the day, a snowboarder died in the backcountry outside the Telluride ski area while riding with two friends. The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office said no one saw what happened to 47-year-old Gabriel Wright, a longtime resident, but evidence indicates that he may have been thrown forward and hit a log after clipping a rock in shallow snow in the Bear Creek area.

Wright’s friends said it took them a half hour to reach him. They tried to revive him for another 30 minutes with CPR.