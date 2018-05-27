LEBANON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say two people have died in a single-vehicle crash in Marion County.
State Police Trooper Nick Hale in Columbia says in a news release that 18-year-old David B. Lawson of Lebanon was driving a pickup truck that left a road and struck a tree Friday six miles west of Lebanon. Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The statement says 21-year-old passenger Shelby Goode of St. Francis later was pronounced dead at the University of Louisville Hospital. A 19-year-old passenger was taken to another hospital for injuries that weren’t life threatening.
The statement says none of the occupants were wearing seat belts.
