NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say two women have died in a Queens house fire.
The Daily News says more than 100 firefighters battled the fast-moving blaze during a rainstorm early Monday in Far Rockaway.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com