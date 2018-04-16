Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say two women have died in a Queens house fire.

The Daily News says more than 100 firefighters battled the fast-moving blaze during a rainstorm early Monday in Far Rockaway.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

