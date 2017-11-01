NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 62-year-old man killed himself after fatally shooting a woman in the East Village.
It happened at Cooper Square and Astor Place just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the 56-year-old woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the torso and pronounced dead.
The man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Most Read Stories
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
- UCLA's Jim Mora fires back at former Huskies QB Brock Huard after Josh Rosen comments
Their identities have not yet been released.