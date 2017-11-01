NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 62-year-old man killed himself after fatally shooting a woman in the East Village.

It happened at Cooper Square and Astor Place just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the 56-year-old woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the torso and pronounced dead.

The man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Their identities have not yet been released.