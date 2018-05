COON RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — Two people have died in a fiery crash in Coon Rapids.

Anoka County sheriff’s authorities say 911 callers reported the crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday. Officers found a vehicle had struck a concrete power pole and caught fire. After the fire was extinguished, the bodies of two adults were found in the vehicle.

Names of the victims were not immediately released. The crash is under investigation.