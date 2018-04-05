LOCHEARN, Md. (AP) — Police say two people died after an 88-year-old woman driving the wrong way on the Baltimore Beltway struck another car head on.

Maryland State Police say 88-year-old Jorene Long of York, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other car was also killed but that name has not yet been released.

Police say they received a call reporting the crash around 2 a.m. Thursday on the Beltway’s Inner Loop at Liberty Road near Lochearn, Maryland, in Baltimore County.

Police believe Long was driving her Subaru Forrester the wrong way on the road when she struck the Ford Focus driven by the other motorist.

Long’s family had reported her missing Wednesday night after she failed to return home from running an errand during the day.