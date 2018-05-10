COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Two workers are dead after the boom of their truck apparently touched high-capacity power lines, igniting an explosion, in southern Colorado.
The workers were taking soil samples near the Ray Nixon Power Plant south of Colorado Springs Thursday when the explosion happened.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department says a third worker was not injured.
The department says the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate what happened.
