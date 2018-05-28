TRYON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when a tree fell on a vehicle in North Carolina amid rain from Subtropical Storm Alberto.

The vehicle wrecked on U.S. Highway 176 near Tryon, not far from where a landslide killed a woman in her Polk County home on May 19 after heavy rains.

Polk County posted on its Facebook page that the tree fell Monday afternoon and the highway will be closed for an undetermined time.

Radar data from the National Weather Service shows Subtropical Storm Alberto has caused about 1 to 2 inches (2.5 to 5 centimeters) of rain to fall in the area in the past day. Forecasters warn even heavier rain is likely, which could cause more mudslides.