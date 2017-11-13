INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say two people have died after being shot inside a vehicle at an Indianapolis gas station.

Indianapolis police responded about 12:30 a.m. Monday and found a man and woman with gunshot wounds inside the vehicle on the city’s northeast side. Police the man died at the scene and the woman died at a hospital. Investigators say the shots came from outside the vehicle.

Authorities say a police supervisor on patrol heard the gunshots and called for help. Officers were on the scene less than a minute after the shooting. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video as part of an effort to learn more about what led to the shooting.

Tips also are being sought from the public in the case.