PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a crash involving two SUVs killed two people and injured five others on US 26 northwest of Portland.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Det. Mark Povolny says the crash was reported at about 4:40 p.m. Friday in Tillamook County.
Banks Fire District spokesman Mitch Ward says two people were flown to hospitals and three others were taken by ambulance.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports two people died at the scene.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com