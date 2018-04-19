ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Two people have died and five others have been hurt in a shooting in western North Carolina.

Asheville police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse said in a news release that officers were called to a home around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Hallingse says 32-year-old Erica Nichelle Smith was found dead at the home.

Six people were taken Mission Hospital where a juvenile died. That person’s name has not been released.

The names of those who were wounded have not been released.

Police have not said what sparked the shooting. No arrests have been reported, but local media outlets reported that police said there is no danger to the community.