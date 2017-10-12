ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — A shooting in Orange County has left two people dead and two wounded.
The Sheriff’s Department says an argument led to the shooting shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday in an upscale community called The Hamptons in Aliso Viejo.
A man and woman were killed and two men in their 50s were taken to the hospital.
There’s no immediate word on their conditions.
Authorities say they are looking for man described only as a “person of interest” in the shootings.