SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and two others were hospitalized with serious injuries after fire ripped through an apartment building in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Fire Capt. Joshua Padron says crews responding around 5 a.m. Saturday in San Jose found part of the building engulfed in heavy flames.

Padron says firefighters contending with heavy smoke rushed inside and rescued four people. The Mercury News reports two of the victims died at the scene. The two others were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Crews had the fire under control within 45 minutes. The cause is under investigation.