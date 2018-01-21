LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two men are dead and a woman wounded after what Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say appears to be a murder-suicide stemming from a possible love triangle.

Police say the woman’s husband crashed his car into the side of his wife’s parked truck in the downtown area Saturday.

They say the husband then fatally shot the man in the head at close range.

Police say the husband shot and wounded his wife in both legs before fatally shooting himself in the head.

The woman was transported to a hospital and police say she’s expected to survive.

Police say the Clark County coroner will release the names of the two dead men after relatives have been notified.