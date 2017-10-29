GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead after a truck crossed a highway median and struck another truck in Grand Junction on Sunday.

The Grand Junction Police Department tells KJCT that a third person was taking to the hospital.

KJCT reports that it’s not known why the driver of the westbound truck crossed the Interstate 70 median.

All eastbound lanes were closed. Two police vehicles being used to direct traffic in westbound lanes were struck by a pickup truck about an hour after the crash.

Fire officials say one officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while a second officer and pickup truck driver were treated on scene.

The second crash briefly closed westbound lanes as well.