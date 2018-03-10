FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died and a third is in critical condition after possibly overdosing on fentanyl at a Southern California home.
KABC-TV reports that authorities were called to the home in Fontana Friday afternoon by relatives who hadn’t heard from family members.
Police say the relatives went into the home and found a man and woman dead.
A third person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Two children, ages 3 and 5, also were in the home but authorities say they’re all right.
Authorities say they found a powder that they suspect is the potent synthetic opioid.