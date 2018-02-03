HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say two people were critically injured after their car crashed into a New Jersey lake.
Hamilton Township police said the car went out of control, hit a guardrail, and went into Gropp’s Lake. The Hamilton Fire Department responded to the call shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday saying two people were inside.
Capt. Ferdinand Mather told NJ.com that the car ended up submerged about 50 feet from shore. Battalion Chief Clifford Willever of the Trenton Fire Department said divers from the marine rescue unit pulled both people from the car, which was in 12 or 15 feet of water.
Township police said the 40-year-old driver and 18-year-old passenger were taken to Capital Health System at Fuld. Willever said three divers were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.
___
Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com