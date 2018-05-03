JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Supervisors in two Mississippi counties are suing Gov. Phil Bryant, saying he overstepped his authority by ordering the closure of more than 100 bridges around the state.
The bridges he closed are locally maintained. In issuing his executive order last month, Bryant said they were structurally unsafe.
The lawsuit against Bryant was filed Thursday by supervisors from Jasper and Smith counties in south Mississippi.
In response, Bryant says he would not have had to close bridges if counties had done their jobs.
The closures came roughly two weeks after Mississippi legislators ended their nearly three-month session without agreeing on a long-term plan to put more money into improving highways and bridges.
Bryant has said he will call lawmakers into special session if they can agree on a funding plan.