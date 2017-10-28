RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Two men who shot and killed a man in a South Carolina home while four children were inside have been sentenced to 50 years behind bars.

The Island Packet reports that a news release says 31-year-old Casey Kason Jones Jr. and 28-year-old Jarod Bostick were found guilty of murder in the June 2015 slaying of 32-year-old Jeremiah Wilson in Ridgeland.

The release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says four children were present when Wilson was shot. Two hid in a closet, and the other two were ordered to the ground by the attackers.

The men were convicted Thursday of murder and other crimes and sentenced Friday.

The release says a third man — Casey Jones’ father, Casey Kason Jones Sr. — was found not guilty of the same charges.

