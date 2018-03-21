SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say two contractors have been burned while working at a nuclear power plant in Tennessee.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports they were hospitalized Friday night for first- and second-degree burns after working at the Tennessee Valley Authority Sequoyah Nuclear Power Plant.
The contractors’ employer is Day & Zimmerman, and neither was shocked nor contaminated by any radiation. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says in its report that an arc flash burned the workers but what caused it is unclear.
An arc flash is essentially an electrical discharge. But unlike a shock, a person doesn’t have to touch an electrical conductor.
TVA spokeswoman Malinda Hunter said Monday that operations of the power generating reactors were not jeopardized, and an investigation is ongoing.
Officials did not release the contractors’ names.
