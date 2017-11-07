SULPHUR, La. (AP) — Two California contractors are dead after falling from a helicopter in southwest Louisiana.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kim Myers says it happened about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Sulphur. Myers says both men were working on electrical lines from a helicopter when apparently their safety harness rubbed against the lines, causing it to snap and causing them to fall about 100 feet to the ground.
Both men were pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.
Multiple media outlets report the men were both in their 20s. Their names and hometowns were being withheld until their families were notified.
Most Read Stories
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- Seattle home prices jump nearly 18 percent; West Bellevue median hits $2.6 million
- Live updates from Seattle mayor's race, more Election Day 2017 results
- You and your dentist may have a bone to pick with Delta Dental | Op-Ed
- Does Seattle area's early, cold start to November mean we're in for a big snow year?
Myers says the deaths appear to be accidental and foul play is not suspected.