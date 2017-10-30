CROTON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (AP) — Health officials in Westchester County have confirmed two cases of Legionnaires’ disease at a nursing home in Croton-on-Hudson.

Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino said Monday that two residents of Sky View Rehabilitation & Health Care recently contracted the bacteria-borne illness.

The source of the disease is still unclear. Astorino said water samples at the facility came back positive in the summer and health officials conducted an aggressive flushing program. He said tests were fine in August and September.

Health officials are investigating and the nursing home has hired a consultant.

Symptoms of the disease are similar to the flu. It is treatable with antibiotics.