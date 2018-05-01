COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Two Colorado Springs police officers who shot and killed a man in December 2017 while trying to handcuff him have been cleared of any wrongdoing.
KRDO-TV reports that police body-cam footage released on Tuesday shows the events that led to Christopher Willard’s death.
Police say that while trying to handcuff Willard on a misdemeanor theft charge, they noticed he had a brace on his wrist that appeared to be modified into a weapon with a screwdriver bit.
A struggle ensued, ending in one of the officers falling to the ground in front of Willard. The officers say Willard ignored commands to get back and then raised a gun at the downed officer, resulting in him being shot at least nine times.
An investigation revealed Willard’s gun was a realistic looking semi-automatic styled BB gun.
