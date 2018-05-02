GRANT, N.M. (AP) — Two leaders of a paramilitary religious sect with anti-Semitic leanings and rocked by child sexual abuse allegations are facing new charges.

The Gallup Independent reports Deborah and James Green, leaders of the Aggressive Christian Mission Training Corps in western New Mexico, are facing new charges of tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.

Those charges are added to the roughly 18 charges filed against each of the Greens, alleging kidnapping and child abuse, among others.

Last year, authorities raided the sect’s secluded Fence Lake, New Mexico compound over concerns of child abuse.

A number of members face various charges ranging from child abuse, bribery and not reporting a birth.

All have pleaded not guilty.

___

