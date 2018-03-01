HOUSTON (AP) — Two children have been wounded, one critically, in what police believe to have been a targeted drive-by shooting in Houston in Southeast Texas.

Houston police say an 8-year-old boy was wounded in the head and his 5-year-old sister was wounded in the leg. Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner said the two were sitting in their mother’s car about 6:30 p.m. Thursday when someone driving by sprayed the car with bullets. The mother had stepped into a nail salon across the street to check on the wait when the shooting happened. Finner said an 11-year-old also in the car was not wounded.

Finner said investigators had no immediate leads to the identity of the shooter but vowed the guilty would be brought to justice and asked the public for information.