GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two children were killed and three were hospitalized in critical condition after a fire at a North Carolina apartment complex.

The Greensboro Fire Department told local news outlets that only the father and the five children were at home when the fire broke out on Saturday. Neighbors said the mother was at work.

Doug Allred with Cone Health said the children ranged in age from 18 months to 6 years.

Firefighters pulled the father and the children from the fire. All were taken to Moses Cone Hospital, where the father was treated and released. The three surviving children were transferred to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Assistant Chief Dwayne Church with the fire department said the fire is under investigation. No cause has yet been determined.