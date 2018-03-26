REYNOLDS, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says two children have died in an interstate crash that seriously injured two others in Grand Forks County.

The patrol says an SUV skidded out of control in the ice and snow on Interstate 29 near Reynolds Sunday and into the path of a semi. A 1-year-old and 9-year-old were killed when the semi hit the passenger side of the vehicle. The children died at the scene.

KFGO reports the SUV’s driver, a 30-year-old Fargo woman, and a 3-year-old female passenger were seriously injured and taken to a hospital in Grand Forks. Their conditions are not known.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

___

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com