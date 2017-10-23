LAUREL, Miss. (AP) — An accident on a ride at the South Mississippi State Fair has injured two children.
Fair representative Pam Holyfield told WDAM-TV that 7-year-old Jayden Busby was on a ride called “Up, Up and Away” on Friday when the seat came loose and the girl fell out the ride.
The child’s mother, Miranda Busby, says the fall knocked the girl unconscious. Busby is out of the hospital and will return for treatment.
The mother also says her 5-year-old son was on the ride and suffered a minor head wound.
The ride will remain closed until the end of the fair.
Information from: WDAM-TV, http://www.wdam.com