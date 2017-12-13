SCHWENKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two children were found dead after an early morning fire in the Philadelphia area.
State police say the blaze was reported at about 5 a.m. Wednesday in a Schwenksville home.
Officials say the bodies of two boys were found dead on the second floor of the home. Their names and ages weren’t immediately released.
Three other people — a man, a woman and another juvenile — were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where their conditions weren’t immediately available.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Amid Amazon competition, Westfield malls sold for $15.7B
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Who knew a story about Tom the Costco doorman could restore one’s faith in humanity? | Nicole Brodeur
- Officers fatally shoot man at Magnuson Park after car chase, Seattle police say
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.