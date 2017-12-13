SCHWENKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two children were found dead after an early morning fire in the Philadelphia area.

State police say the blaze was reported at about 5 a.m. Wednesday in a Schwenksville home.

Officials say the bodies of two boys were found dead on the second floor of the home. Their names and ages weren’t immediately released.

Three other people — a man, a woman and another juvenile — were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where their conditions weren’t immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.