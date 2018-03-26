GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two young children died following an apartment building fire in northwestern Indiana and a boy survived after leaping from the fourth floor into a blanket held by neighbors.

Gary Fire Department Chief of Operations Mark Jones tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times the fire started Sunday on the fourth floor. The Lake County coroner’s office says the victims were 4-year-old Khristopher Gober and 2-year-old Kailani Gober.

Jones says the brother and sister had smoke inhalation and burns.

Jones says an 8-year-old boy jumped from the fourth floor and neighbors caught him with a blanket. He wasn’t injured. Neighbor Seka Ann McClelland says: “We were crying and thanking God.”

Officials say the fire left the more than 50-unit building uninhabitable, displacing more than 100 people. The cause is under investigation.