BALTIMORE (AP) — Two children and an adult have been hospitalized after they were struck by lightning in Baltimore.
News outlets report that the trio were out by tennis courts in Patterson Park near Fells Point when they were struck during a brief storm Saturday afternoon.
Fire officials said all three were in serious condition. The two children were taken to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. The adult was taken to a nearby hospital.
The children’s ages were not immediately available.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Brilliant, fearless spirit': Fans and friends mourn Anthony Bourdain, dead at 61
- Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month
- Bison gores woman in Yellowstone's third animal attack this week
- China hacked Navy contractor, secured trove of sensitive data on submarine warfare
- A corporate executive led a secret double life — as Australia's 'poo jogger'