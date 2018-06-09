BALTIMORE (AP) — Two children and an adult have been hospitalized after they were struck by lightning in Baltimore.
News outlets report that the trio were out by tennis courts in Patterson Park near Fells Point when they were struck during a brief storm Saturday afternoon.
Fire officials said all three were in serious condition. The two children were taken to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. The adult was taken to a nearby hospital.
The children’s ages were not immediately available.
