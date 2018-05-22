KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says is crediting a good Samaritan with helping rescue two Chicago men from the water after their boat capsized off the Florida Keys.

In a news release, the Coast Guard says 58-year-old Calvin Kuo and 68-year-old Phil McCloud were rescued Monday. The release says man named Robert Conrad called in from his boat to report that he’d found a capsized 16-foot skiff and had rescued Kuo, who was clinging to its hull.

That call triggered a search mission by the Coast Guard. The aircrew of a Coast Guard helicopter spotted McCloud about two miles from the capsized boat and directed one of its boats to the spot. That crew pulled McCloud from the water and took both him and Kou to land.