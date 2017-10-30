FRANKLIN, Pa. (AP) — Police have charged two people in the beating death of a western Pennsylvania woman, whose body was set on fire.

Richard Kennedy and Amanda Cypher are both charged with murder in the death of Tausha Baker.

WICU-TV reports Baker’s body was found Friday when firefighters were called to a brush fire near Erie.

WPXI says the two suspects were arrested later Friday and taken to the Venango County Prison.

In addition to homicide, they are also charged aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Franklin Police didn’t offer a possible motive for the killing.

Both are in Venango County Jail. No attorneys are listed online.

An autopsy on Baker’s body is planned for Monday.