WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Two people are accused of stealing memorial vases from a Delaware cemetery.
The News Journal reports a New Castle County grand jury indicted 27-year-old Alicia A. Hart and 28-year-old Harrison E. Hudson on charges of theft, selling stolen property, conspiracy and criminal trespass earlier this week. They’re also charged with endangering the welfare of a child who was present during the thefts.
According to the indictment, Hart and Hudson stole metals and other property valued at more than $1,500 from Gracelawn Cemetery. While the indictment doesn’t provide a full list of items stolen, it does describe brass vases left to memorialize the dead at plots.
A Delaware State Police spokesman declined to comment to the newspaper until Hart and Hudson are arrested. It’s unclear whether they have lawyers.
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com