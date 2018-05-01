DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder following the death of a Des Moines resident who was severely beaten when his car was stolen in 2013.

Twenty-year-old Leshaun Murray and 21-year-old Terrance Cheeks Jr. have been charged with first-degree murder. The two were 15 at the time of the carjacking in which Mike Wasike was injured. Wasike died in January after years spent in care centers.

Murray and Cheeks have been in prison since their convictions for robbery. Online court records don’t list the names of attorneys who could comment for them regarding the newly filed charges.

A third person involved, Kenneth Barry, was 17 at the time. He has not been charged with murder.