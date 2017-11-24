ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve charged two people with killing a man whose burned body was found in a Rochester park earlier this year.

Rochester police say they’ve charged 28-year-old Imani Williams and 32-year-old Syjesman Brown Jr. with second-degree murder in the slaying of David Jones, Jr., of Rochester.

Officials say the 34-year-old Jones had been shot and his body set on fire in Genesee Valley Park last May. Police haven’t revealed a motive for the killing.

Police say Brown was on parole at the time of the killing.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned Friday. Brown’s arraignment will be held at a later date.

Both are being held in the Monroe County Jail.

It couldn’t be learned from authorities if either Williams or Brown has a lawyer.