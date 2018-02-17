INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two men are accused of damaging a nature preserve in an Indiana state park by building an illegal mountain biking trail.

Capt. William Browne of the Indianapolis Department of Natural Resources says herbicide and shovels were used at the nature preserve inside Fort Harrison State Park. The damaged areas include a heron rookery that is closed off to people.

The two Indianapolis-area men, both 54 years old, are charged with criminal mischief and trespassing. Browne says it could take five to seven years to restore the damaged areas.

He says, “I have no idea” why someone would harm a nature preserve.