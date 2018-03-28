PHOENIX (AP) — Two Arizona women are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on burglary charges for allegedly taking pamphlets and other items from a Tempe mosque.

Authorities say 32-year-old Tahnee Gonzales of Glendale and 51-year-old Elizabeth Dauenhauer of Phoenix filmed themselves and their children at the Islamic Community Center on March 4 as they spouted hate speech while they removed flyers and Qurans.

A video posted on Gonzales’ Facebook page shows the women and their children walking past the mosque’s no-trespassing sign.

In the video, the women described Muslims as “Satan worshippers” and made other derogatory remarks about Muslims.

One of the women shouted insults at a man outside the mosque who described himself as a practicing Muslim.