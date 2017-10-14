SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Police have arrested two people in West Virginia accused of burning down a home to claim the insurance money.

WCHS-TV reports 27-year-old Joseph Hager and 31-year-old Lorie Burdette face charges of first-degree arson, burning insured property and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felon.

The fire happened Sept. 9 in Sissonville, a town about 15 miles north of the state capital. WCHS reported Burdette later told investigators she was unemployed and behind on payments for her vehicle.

Hager and Burdette are being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.