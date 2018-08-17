BALTIMORE (AP) — Police have charged two people in the death of 7-year-old Baltimore girl after an apparent drive-by shooting last month.
Interim Police Commission Gary Tuggle announced at a news conference Friday that 29-year-old Keon Gray was arrested in Anne Arundel County. He’s charged with first- and second-degree murder, assault and firearms offenses in the death of Taylor Hayes, who was shot in the back July 5 and died two weeks later. Another child seated beside her in a Honda Accord was uninjured.
Tuggle says Gray’s girlfriend, 34-year-old Daneka McDonald is charged with being an accessory after the fact.
Taylor’s aunt, Ebony Ward, thanked the community and police and said “it won’t bring Taylor back but at least we’re about to get some kind of justice.”
