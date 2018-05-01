HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Butte residents involved in a 2017 shooting death in Helena have been sentenced to prison for federal drug and weapon offenses.

The Independent Record reports that 42-year-old Brandon LeClair was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. While 30-year-old Travis Holly Stephens received nine years for the same meth charge and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

LeClair was originally charged with deliberate homicide in the shooting death of 31-year-old Kenneth Lee Purcell at a Motel 6. County Attorney Leo Gallagher said he dropped that charge in favor of the federal charges, saying more serious charges are hard to prove and federal prosecutors had a stronger case.

